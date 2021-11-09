Get some early Black Friday savings on a selection of cordless stick vacuums at Samsung. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum w/ Samsung Clean Station for $399 ($150 off).
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay at least double for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
You'd pay $60 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- 0.4L dirt cup
- 22V removable battery
- 2-ft. extension hose
- crevice tool
- LED lights
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
Apply coupon code "DNEWS5601121" to get this price. Although widely price matched, that's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 30-foot cord
- Includes convenient portable storage base, crevice tool, and 2-in-1 dusting brush
- Model: KA19P
Score Black Friday prices today. Save up to $800 The Frame TV, up to $230 off Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+, up tp $3,500 off 8K TVs, and much more. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from
$179.99$229.99.
Sign In or Register