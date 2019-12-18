Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Samsung Complete Home Theater System
$260 $500
free shipping

That's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Homeandtechdeals via eBay.
  • This item ships from Canada and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 240W system
  • Dolby Digital and USB music playback
  • includes Samsung SWAi-8500 surround kit
  • Model: HW-R47M/ZC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Theater Systems eBay Samsung
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register