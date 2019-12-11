Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung Chromebook 3 Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop
$129 $229
free shipping

That's $30 under our August mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $44 today, Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: XE500C13-K04US
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
