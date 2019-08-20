HP takes up to 61% off a selection of laptops, desktops, and printers during its 72-Hour Flash Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, take 5% off select custom PCs up to $1,198 via coupon code "LASTCHANCE5" or an extra 10% off custom PCs of $1,199 or more via coupon code "LASTCHANCE10". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now