Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $159 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find now by $9. Buy Now
Altatac via eBay offers the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 2 Celeron 1.6GHz Dual 11.6" Laptop for $94.95 with free shipping. That's $105 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 2.5-lb. Samsung Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $129 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
PrimeTimeBuys via Amazon offers the offers the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $131.94 with free shipping. That's $27 under our mention of a new unit from last month and $38 less than the best deal for a new unit today. Buy Now
HP takes up to 61% off a selection of laptops, desktops, and printers during its 72-Hour Flash Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, take 5% off select custom PCs up to $1,198 via coupon code "LASTCHANCE5" or an extra 10% off custom PCs of $1,199 or more via coupon code "LASTCHANCE10". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Coupon code "LEN100" drops it to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $63.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $163 and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySPRY via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in several colors (Ceramic Black pictured) for $627.99. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $537.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $72. Buy Now
Sign In or Register