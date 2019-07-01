Walmart · 22 mins ago
$159 $219
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for the in-cart price of $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the best price we could find now by $70.
Update: The price has increased to $159. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
- USB 3.0 & HDMI
- Chrome OS
Details
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 3 days ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$259 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA
New
HP · 3 hrs ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Black pictured) for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $770 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Walmart · 18 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 4 days ago
Samsung Unlocked Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Phone
$500
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in several colors (Midnight Black pictured) for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $125 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen by far. (It's the best deal we could find now by $60.) Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- hybrid dual sim
- Android 8.1 Oreo
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
