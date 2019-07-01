Walmart · 22 mins ago
Samsung Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook 3
$159 $219
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for the in-cart price of $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the best price we could find now by $70.

Update: The price has increased to $159. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
  • USB 3.0 & HDMI
  • Chrome OS
  • Published 23 hr ago
    Verified 4 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
