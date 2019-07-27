New
Samsung CF591 Series 27" 1080p Curved LED FreeSync Monitor
$200 $270
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Samsung CF591 Series 27" 1080p Curved LED FreeSync Monitor in Silver for $219.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now

  • Coupon code can only be used once per account.
  • 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz
  • 19° screen curvature
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • 4ms response time
  • VGA, DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
  • HDMI cable
  • Code "GDSMZL"
  • Expires 7/27/2019
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
