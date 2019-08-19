New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Samsung Braswell Celeron 12" Chromebook
$129 $219
free shipping

Walmart offers the 2.5-lb. Samsung Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $129 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB flash storage
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • 2-cell battery
  • Google Chrome OS
