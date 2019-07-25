- Create an Account or Login
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for 6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Glisten Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner and Disinfectant 2-Pack for $6.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Amazon offers the latest-release Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Tablet (2019) for $299.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $249.99. (Discount appears at final checkout.) With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
