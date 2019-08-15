- Create an Account or Login
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,476.40 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $266. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the American Metalcraft 1-oz. Ladle for $1.19 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $10.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Certified Cells_1 via eBay continues to offer the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Midnight Black for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $45.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen, excluding the mentions below. (It's the best deal today by $132.) Buy Now
Never MSRP via eBay offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black or White for $599.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80, although we saw it for $30 less in June. (For further comparison, we saw open-box units for just a buck less last week.) Buy Now
