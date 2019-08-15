New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle
$6,476 $9,446
free shipping

Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,476.40 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $266. Buy Now

Tips
  • 24-month finance plans are also available.
  • Installation & haul-away services are available for an additional fee.
Features
  • Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door Fridge w/ 21.5" Touchscreen Family Hub
  • Samsung 5.8-Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Flex Duo Range with Dual Door
  • Samsung Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
Details
