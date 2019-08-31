Personalize your DealNews Experience
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,071.40 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and $658 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Samsung continues to offer its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, about $411 under what you'd pay for the set separately, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $64.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.7-Cubic Foot 700-watt Microwave Oven in Black or White for $31.23. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excluding padding, that's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $13.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oster 1.3-Cubic Foot Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Microwave Oven for $79 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last month, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $79.99. Buy Now
Jfjcprime via eBay offers the Apusafe Frigidaire WF3CB Puresource Replacement Filter for $11.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Samsung takes up to 25% off a selection of Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers and Dryers. Plus, purchase both a washer and dryer and receive a $300 Visa gift card via the mail-in rebate linked below. That beats last week's mention. Shop Now
Samsung takes an extra 10% off Samsung 4-Appliance Kitchen Packages. (The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.) Plus, these orders get free shipping. That's an additional savings of up to $1,105 on top of already discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $189.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $78, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
