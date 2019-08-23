Personalize your DealNews Experience
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,071.4 with free shipping. That's $405 under our mention from last week, $3,374.60 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle today by $500. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's about $400 under what you'd pay for the set separately and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jfjcprime via eBay offers the Apusafe Frigidaire WF3CB Puresource Replacement Filter for $11.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge in Black for $35.70 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oster 1.3-Cubic Foot Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Microwave Oven for $79 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last month, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $79.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Eraser Board Mini Fridge in Black for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday weekend mention and the best deal we've seen for a 3.2-cubic foot retro mini fridge. (It's currently a low by $19.) Buy Now
Samsung takes up to 20% off a selection of Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers and Dryers. Plus, purchase both a washer and dryer and receive a $300 Visa gift card via this mail-in rebate. Shop Now
Samsung takes an extra 10% off Samsung 4-Appliance Kitchen Packages. (The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.) Plus, these orders get free shipping. That's an additional savings of up to $1,105 on top of already discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch for $200. In-cart, it drops to $170 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $170 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in Prism White or Prism Green for $599.95. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $509.95. Plus, you'll bag $5.09 in Rakuten pionts. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $5 under our mention from two days ago and lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $166 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit today.) Buy Now
