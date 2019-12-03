Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle
$5,738 $9,446
free shipping

That's $226 less than buying them separately elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen for this bundle. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • 24-month finance plans are also available.
  • Installation & haul-away services are available for an additional fee.
Features
  • Samsung 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door Fridge w/ 21.5" Touchscreen Family Hub
  • Samsung 5.8-Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Flex Duo Range with Dual Door
  • Samsung Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher
  • Samsung 2.1-Cu. Ft. Over The Range Microwave
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Appliances Samsung Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register