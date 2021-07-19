Samsung Black Friday in July Sale: up to $2000 off

Save on phones, TVs, refrigerators, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- up to $50 off select 4K or 1440p monitors
- up to $200 off Galaxy S21 5G series devices
- up to $450 off select Smart Dial washers and dryers
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on over 120 TV models, from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Sony A80J XR77A80J 77" 4K OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $3,499.99 (low by $48).
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on over 40 refrigerators with prices starting at $2,299. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R7201SG/AA 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with/ FlexZone Drawer in Black Stainless Steel for $2,299 ($800 off).
Design your own refrigerator space with flexible designs and customizable colors. Plus, save an extra 20% when you buy 2 or more models. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R7351SG 28-Cu. Ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Black Stainless Steel for $2399 ($200 low).
Sign In or Register