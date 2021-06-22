Samsung Bespoke Refrigerators: Up to $700 off

Design your own refrigerator space with flexible designs and customizable colors. Plus, save an extra 20% when you buy 2 or more models. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Tired of the most common white, almond, black, or stainless finishes available for a fridge? Customize the look of your next refrigerator with a bespoke exterior and save up to $740. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Full-Depth Refrigerator for $3,098.96 ($700 off).
Get this price via coupon code "dealnews47"; it's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- eco energy-saving mode
- shock-proof design
Apply coupon code "PR50OFF" for a savings of $240. Buy Now at aspenoras.com
- Available in White or Black.
- USB port
- drain plug
- LED touch control
- aluminum exterior case
- 6" wide refrigerator compartment and the rest is deep freeze area
- Model: CF-BPR35
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Save up to 35% off washers and dryers, up to $1,300 on 4K QLED TVs, and up to 70% off phone combos, among other offers. Shop Now at Samsung
Choose from over 80 washers, dryers, and sets, starting from $539. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with CleanGuard for $949. ($350 off)
Sign In or Register