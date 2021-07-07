Samsung Bespoke Flex 23-Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator for $2,574
Samsung · 27 mins ago
Samsung Bespoke Flex 23-Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator
$2,574 $3,499
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Available in several panel colors
  • customizable panel colors
  • dual ice maker
  • includes installation
