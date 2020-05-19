Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung · 44 mins ago
Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones
$75 $150
free shipping

That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • It's available at this price only in Blue.
  • B&H Photo Video matches this price, but only in Pink.
Features
  • wireless Bluetooth technology with AAC
  • up to 33 hours of battery life
  • 5 minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
  • ambient aware external noise control
