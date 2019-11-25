Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 45 mins ago
Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NAND M.2 Internal SSD
$80 $90
free shipping

That's $38 under our mention from this time last year, $10 off list today, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's price matched at Best Buy and Newegg.
Features
  • read speed of 3.5GB/s and a write speed of 2.5GB/s
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Internal Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Samsung
SSD 500GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register