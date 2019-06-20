New
B&H Photo Video · 18 mins ago
$209 $299
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $209 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $39.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
- 1GB cache
- read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,500 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V7E1T0BW
Details
Ends Today
Best Buy · 9 hrs ago
SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD
$60 $90
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our December mention, an all-time best, and $5 less than the lowest price we could find for the 500GB model. Buy Now
Features
- data transfer rates up to 600MB/sec.
- includes your choice of a Shutterfly 8x8" photo book or a $20 Shutterfly credit.
Ends Today
Rakuten · 17 hrs ago
Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD
$75
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $87.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts its to $74.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Adata 960GB SSD and the best deal for this model now by $10. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon.
Features
- Read speeds up to 520MB/s
- Write speeds up to 450MB/s
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Seagate Barracuda 4TB 2.5" SATA 6Gbps Internal HDD
$84 $99
free shipping
Ending today, BuslinkBuy via Rakuten offers the Seagate Barracuda 4TB 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal Hard Drive for $98.88. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $84.05. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- 128MB multi-tier cache
- 5,400 RPM
- Model: ST4000LM024
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
New
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
B&H Photo Mega Deal Savings
free shipping
B&H Photo Video discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, routers, smartphones, electronics, and more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends June 20. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
BuyDig · 3 days ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,395 $3,498
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. Coupon code "FRAME" cuts it to $1,394.99 at final checkout. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $603. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
