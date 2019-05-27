B&H Photo Video offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $209 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last November and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $7, although most stores charge $280 or more.) Buy Now
Features
  • 1GB cache
  • read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s
  • write speeds up to 2,500 MB/s