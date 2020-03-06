Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD
$169 $189
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 3400 MB/s read speed
  • 2500 MB/s write speed
  • Model: MZ-V7E1T0BW
