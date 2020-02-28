Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 30 mins ago
Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SATA 2.5" SSD
$80 $140
free shipping

That's $60 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • read speeds up to 550MB/s & write speeds up to 520MB/s
  • AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption
  • Model: MZ-76E500B/AM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Walmart Samsung
SATA 500GB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register