For in-store pickup only, Fry's offers the Samsung 860 Evo 500GB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $68.99. In-cart, the price drops to. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $17.) It features read speeds of up to 550MB/s and write speeds of up to 520MB/s. Deal ends February 23.