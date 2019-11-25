Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SATA 2.5" SSD
$58 $98
free shipping

That's $2 under yesterday's mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $2 now. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • read speeds of up to 550MB/s
  • write speeds of up to 520MB/s
  • Model: MZ-76E500B/AM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Internal Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Samsung
SATA SSD Laptop 500GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register