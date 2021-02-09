That's $57 under the lowest price we could find for these two items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Samsung
- 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD 4TB has sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s
- 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
It's $10 under our November mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- write speeds of up to 520MB/s
- Model: MZ-76E250B/AM
Most sellers charge around $60 for a refurb of this. Buy Now at eBay
- 'Tis a bare drive and does not come with any cables.
- Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay
- 6GB/s transfer rate
- Model: ST4000NC001
It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/240G
Adata themselves sell this enormous drive for at least $100 more elsewhere, and other stores charge even more than that. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Adata via eBay.
- It earned high marks from PCMag a year ago.
- PCIe Gen3x4
- read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,000MB/s
- Model: AS40G-4TT-C
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1999.99 ($1500 off).
Save $102 off the list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- ambient mode
- modern I-shaped design
- 100% color volume with Quantum Dot
- NFC technology on TV
- detachable floor stand
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- 120 motion rate
- Model: QN43LS01TAFXZA
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Gray pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
It's $100 under our mention from last week, $300 under list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available for as low as $354.99 with some trade-ins.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 8 MP front camera and 13 MP + 5MP rear camera
- 10.5" 2560 x 1600 super AMOLED
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T860NZALXAR
It's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Prism Crush Blue at this price.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
