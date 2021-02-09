New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 860 EVO 4TB SSD w/ 980 Pro NVMe 250GB SSD
$513 $640
free shipping

That's $57 under the lowest price we could find for these two items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD 4TB has sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s
  • 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Samsung Samsung
SATA SSD Laptop 250GB 4TB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register