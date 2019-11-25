Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA 2.5" Internal SSD
$110 $280
free shipping

That's $6 under last Black Friday's mention, and is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Best Buy charges the same
Features
  • features read speeds up to 550MB/s
  • write speeds up to 520MB/s, and AES 256-bit encryption
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Walmart Samsung
SATA SSD Laptop 1TB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register