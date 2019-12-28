Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA 2.5" Internal SSD
$100 $170
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $70 off, and tied with our Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
Features
  • Data transfer rates up to 600MBps
  • AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • Model: MZ-76E1T0B/AM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Internal Hard Drives eBay Samsung
SATA SSD Laptop 1TB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register