Rakuten · 59 mins ago
Samsung 82" Smart 8K UHD LED TV
$5,199 w/ $52 in Rakuten points $5,599
free shipping

iElectra via Rakuten offers the Samsung 82" Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019 model) for $5,599. Coupon code "IEL400B" cuts it to $5,199. Plus, members will bag $51.99 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $152, although most charge around $6,998 or more. Buy Now

  • You must be signed in to get the points.
  • 7680x4320 (8K) native resolution
  • HDR 10+
  • Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN82Q900RB
  • Code "IEL400B"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
