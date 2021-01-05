Save on a selection of 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) for $2,299.99 (low by $1,199).
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's a low by $9. Most retailers charge at least $245. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in White Gloss.
- TV is not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- TV mount included
- LED lights
- fits screens up to 60"
- precut holes for media wiring
Apply coupon code "QQA210" to get this deal. That's $300 under our mention from yesterday and the best price we could find. Buy Now at BuyDig
- DLP laser projector w/ 2160p (4K) maximum resolution
- 100" ambient light-rejecting screen
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android Smart TV apps
- Google Assistant & Alexa compatibility
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 100L5F
Shop nearly 50 discounted models. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the LG 50" Black 4K HDR Smart LED TV for $346.99 ($50 off).
- Most items ship free, although some incur shipping fees, which vary by model and location.
That's the best price we could find by $28.
Update: It's now $518. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 14 but can be ordered now.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart TV w/ Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: KD55X750H
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save up to 35% on a selection of internal and external solid state drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA 2.5" SSD for $54.99 ($8 low).
Sign In or Register