- Pictured is the Samsung Q800T 75" Smart 8K HDR UHD QLED TV for $3,299.99 ($1,700 off).
Published 25 min ago
It's $148 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day limited Woot! warranty applies.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution QLED display
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 2 HDMI ports; USB
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
It's a tie with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen, and the lowest today by $499. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR
- Smart TV apps
- 4 x HDMI ports
- 2 x USB ports works w/ Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- Model: QN65Q90TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276402185
That's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Quantum Dot color
- Dolby audio
- 3840 x 2160 4K resolution
- 120 Motion rate / 60Hz
- compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby
- 3 HDMI
- Model: QN50Q60TAFXZA
Get Super Bowl ready with almost 700 items on sale, including remotes from $8, wall mounts from $15, sound bars from $65, projectors from $80, TVs from $100, and much more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Element 50" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV for $269.99 ($30 off).
It's $221 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Save on a selection of 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) for $2,299.99 (low by $1,199).
That's a low by $9. Most retailers charge at least $245. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in White Gloss.
- TV is not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- TV mount included
- LED lights
- fits screens up to 60"
- precut holes for media wiring
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
That's $12 under list, $2 under our mention from early December, and the lowest price we've seen. It's a current price low by $2. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
Most sellers charge lsit price, which is double this. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
Preorder from Samsung and you'll get a $100 credit to put towards an in-cart offer of already-discounted headphones, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- It should arrive in time for launch day (January 29).
- You'll also get a 4 month YouTube Premium subscription and a Samsung Galaxy Tag for free in-cart.
- If you preorder the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Phone, you'll get $150 in credit; order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Phone and you'll get $200 in credit.
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- 8-core 2.84GHz CPU
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZKAXAA
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
