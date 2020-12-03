Save up to $1,500 on the newest OLED Smart TVs from Samsung - offering 16 times the resolution of standard HDTV. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Expires 12/20/2020
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on TVs, smart assistants, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung 32Q50 Series 32" 4K UHD QLED Smart TV for $397.99 ($51 low).
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $150 under list price for this hard to find model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports
- 2 USB ports
- Model: 4T-C70BK2UD
It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. (See some offer below.) Shop Now at Samsung
- up to $1800 off 4K QLED TVs
- up to 35% on washers
- $30 off Galaxy Buds+
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
Save on a variety of kitchen and laundry appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to 50% off floor care.
- 35% off Samsung AirDresser.
- Up to 35% off ranges or washers.
- Up to 30% off refrigerators or dishwashers.
- Extra 10% off 4 or more appliances
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Sign In or Register