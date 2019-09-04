Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, iElectra via Rakuten offers the Samsung 75" Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019 model) for $3,799. Coupon code "IEL300" cuts it to $3,489. Plus, members will bag $34.89 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's the best price we could find by $1,546. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $697.99 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention, $202 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2, although several merchants charge $700 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $377.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2, although most charge $420 or more. Buy Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Today only, DealParade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Samsung POWERbot App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum for $209.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $178.49. With free shipping, that's $22 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (iT'S $171 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
