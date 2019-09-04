New
Samsung 75" Smart 8K UHD LED TV
$3,489 w/ $35 Rakuten Super Points
Ending today, iElectra via Rakuten offers the Samsung 75" Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019 model) for $3,799. Coupon code "IEL300" cuts it to $3,489. Plus, members will bag $34.89 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's the best price we could find by $1,546. Buy Now

Features
  • 7680x4320 (8K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • voice control via Alexa
  • Model: QN75Q900RB
  • Code "IEL310"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
