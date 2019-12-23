Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 75" Smart 4K UHD LED TV
$748 $1,500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $174. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Best Buy charges $2 more
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 2 HDMI ports, USB
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: UN75NU6900
