Ends Today
Rakuten · 17 mins ago
Samsung 75" 8K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$5,000 $6,998
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers the Samsung 75" 8K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $4,999.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten
Features
  • 7680x4320 (8K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN75Q900RBFXZA
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
LED 75" HDR Smart TV
