3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution with 4K HDR

WiFi

Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)

2 USB ports, 3 HDMI inputs

Dell Small Business offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $400 Dell Gift Card forwith. Assuming you use the gift card, that's the best price we could find today by $276, although we saw it for $100 less with $324 in Rakuten credit during Black Friday week. Features:: It now includes a $300 Dell Gift Card. Despite the change, it's still a low by $176.