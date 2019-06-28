Ends Today
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,797.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $485.19 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use that credit, that's tied with our mention from last month and the best price we could find by. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN75RU8000FXZA
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $135 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved UHD LED Smart TV
$700 $1,196
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K 2160p Curved HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $496 less than most retailers charge today Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 day ago
Samsung 50" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$328
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 58" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$448
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 57.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $448 with free shipping. That's $202 under list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Bluetooth
- USB and two HDMI inputs
- Model: UN58MU6070
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Walmart · 1 day ago
Refurb ONN 43" 1080p LED HDTV
$99
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the refurbished ONN 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $99. That's $30 under our March mention, and $62 under the best price we could find for a similar TV. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- USB port
- 3 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 1 day ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 w/ $200 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 with free shipping. (You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $297. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless
- 3 HDMI inputs; 2 USB ports
- webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Model: 75UK6190PUB
- Model: 75UK6570AUA
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$208
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $207.87. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's $72 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: D50x-G9
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Crystalwell i7 Quad 15" Laptop
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- macOS High Sierra
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$335 w/ $50 Rakuten points
free shipping
Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Plus, you'll bag $50.10 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 3 days ago
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prepaid Phone for TracFone w/ 1yr service
$60
free shipping
Tracfone via eBay offers the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro 4G LTE Prepaid Phone for TracFone with 1-year's service in several colors (Black pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $15 less than what you'd pay for this elsewhere, without 1-year's service. (We last saw it for $100 nearly a year ago with $40 Air Time instead of the service.) Buy Now
Features
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" HD touchscreen
- 16GB storage
- 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 1yr service w/ 1,200 Min/Text/Data
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
eBay · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual Sim Smartphone
$500 $650
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G970F/DS
