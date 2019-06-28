Ends Today
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
Samsung 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,798 w/ $485 Rakuten Points $2,500
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 74.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,797.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $485.19 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use that credit, that's tied with our mention from last month and the best price we could find by. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN75RU8000FXZA
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 4 hr ago
    Verified 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Rakuten Samsung
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register