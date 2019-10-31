New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Samsung 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,398 w/ $447 Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $447. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • You'll bag $447.04 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN75RU8000
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Rakuten Samsung
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register