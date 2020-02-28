Open Offer in New Tab
P.C. Richard and Son · 1 hr ago
Samsung 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 in-cart $2,200
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen, and the best deal now by $157. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son

Tips
  • This price will show in-cart.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN75RU8000
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
