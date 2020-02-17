Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Samsung 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$578
free shipping

That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find, outside of the seller below. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • HDMI port
  • Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
