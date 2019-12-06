Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pricewaiter · 25 mins ago
Samsung 7.1.4-Channel 510W Soundbar System w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$925 $1,697
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $473. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Tips
  • Select Make an Offer.
  • Enter $925 as your price and click continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • remote control via a virtual assistant
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: HW-Q90R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Speakers Pricewaiter Samsung
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register