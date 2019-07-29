New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$498 $600
free shipping

Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's $102 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
  • Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
  • Model: UN55RU7200
