Walmart · 31 mins ago
$498 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of $102 off list price today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
- Model: UN55RU7200FXZA
Details
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
Walmart · 6 days ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved UHD LED Smart TV
$700 $1,400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K 2160p Curved HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $689.94 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, and at least $506 less than most retailers charge today.
Update: The price has increased to $699.99. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU7300
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 50" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$328
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Samsung 43" 1080p LED HD Smart TV
$198
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Samsung 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with last month's mention and $120 under the best in-stock price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- Wi-Fi
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- USB port and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN43J5202
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 19 hrs ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$299 $398
free shipping
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
- Model: 58Q7330U
Walmart · 52 mins ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $650
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $100.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
Dell Home · 2 days ago
LG 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$899 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $1,199
free shipping
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- active HDR with HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5
- Smart TV apps
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 70UM7370PUA
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 18 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 19 hrs ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate.
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$187 $250
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $186.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $53. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $35
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Amazon · 3 days ago
Samsung 128GB UHS-3 Class 10 micro SD Card
$20 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Samsung 128GB EVO Select UHS-3 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our April mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $4.) Buy Now
Features
- includes an adapter
