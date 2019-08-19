New
Samsung 7 Series 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart TV
$350 $750
free shipping

Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television in Charcoal Black for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $48, although we saw it for $30 less in May. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10+
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
