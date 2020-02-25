Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD LED TV
$598 $900
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100, outside of price-matched stores. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: UN65RU7100
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
