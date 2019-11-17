Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 17 mins ago
Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD LED TV
$598
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100, outside of the mentions below. (It's the best outright price we've seen, although we saw for $60 less after bundled credit in September.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Many stores are matching this price, including Amazon and Dell.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: UN65RU7100
