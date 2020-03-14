Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung 65" Smart 4K HDR UHD QLED TV
$997 w/ $150 in Rakuten Points $2,200
free shipping

Thanks to the included $149.55 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $86 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Center via Rakuten.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q70RAFXZA
  • Expires 3/14/2020
