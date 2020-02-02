Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pricewaiter · 45 mins ago
Samsung 65" Smart 4K HDR UHD QLED TV
$1,047 $1,160
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $151. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Tips
  • Click make an offer.
  • Enter $1047 as your price and click to continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • 64.5" screen
  • 2160p resolution
  • 240 motion rate
  • 4 HDMI input ports
  • Model: QN65Q70RAFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/2/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Pricewaiter Samsung
65" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register