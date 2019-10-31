New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Samsung 65" Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$1,198
free shipping

That's $200 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $2.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon and Dell have it for the same price.
Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q70RAFXZA
