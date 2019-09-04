New
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
Samsung 65" Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV
$2,399 w/ $24 Rakuten Super Points $3,500
free shipping

Ending today, iElectra via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019 model) for $2,699. Coupon code "IEL300" cuts it to $2,399. Plus, members will bag $23.99 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's the best price we could find by $1,125. Buy Now

Features
  • 7680x4320 (8K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • voice control via Alexa
  • Model: QN65Q900RB
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "IEL300"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Rakuten Samsung
65" Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register