Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" Class Q80R 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $619.07 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $619. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI inputs