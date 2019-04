3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

HDR10+

Smart TV apps & Bixby Voice

4 HDMI inputs

Game Liquidations via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" 9 Series 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,100. Coupon code "GAMEL171" cuts it to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $170, although most sellers charge $2,600 or more. Features include: